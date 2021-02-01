Calling all crafters: Hosparus Health asks for homemade blankets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hosparus Health is calling out to all crafters who can stitch quilts and blankets for its hospice and palliative care patients.
Hosparus Health provides care and support to critically-ill patients and their caregivers.
Volunteer manager Sky Yeasayer told WAVE 3 News its care blanket program has been around for decades, but since the pandemic, the blankets have provided even more comfort for its patients in isolation.
“(One patient) was actively dying,” Yeasayer said. “The social worker asked for a blanket that had birds on it, because the patient loved birds, loved to watch the birds.
“It was probably one of the last conscious moments this patient had was receiving that blanket. She couldn’t get up and watch the birds anymore, but she had that blanket across her with the birds and it comforted her so much.”
Once the hospice patient died, her caregiver kept the blanket as a reminder of their loved one.
“The birds just meant so much to them,” Yeasayer said.
Quilted, crocheted, knitted or fleece tie blankets are welcome for both female and male patients of all ages. They should be no larger than 3 feet by 4 feet, and must be clean, in new condition, free of odors or fragrances (smoke free, no scented detergent or fabric softener) and free of pet hair.
In addition, Hosparus Health has asked for blankets in gender-neutral fabrics, as well as patriotic-themed blankets to honor military veteran patients and their families.
Hosparus also will accept donations of other handmade goods such as cards, stuffed animals, prayer/meditation beads or artwork.
For more information or to schedule a drop-off, please contact volunteer manager, Sky Yeasayer at syeasayer@hosparus.org or 502-719-4155.
