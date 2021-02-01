Clark County Health Department says some people ‘lying’ to obtain COVID-19 vaccine

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department is urging people who are allegedly lying to jump ahead in line for a COVID vaccine to stop.
In a social media post by the health department Monday morning, they said that the state of Indiana makes the decisions as to who is eligible for the vaccine first, saying that decisions are made after “tons of data” is analyzed.
The health department said the decision is made vaccinate individuals within the highest risk groupings first, “the more serious cases; the ones who end up in the hospital; the ones most likely to die,” according to the post.
However, individuals are attempting to cut their place in line, the health department says. Clark County said they’ve seen people at vaccination sites “lying” about job location, their duties or their age. Some have been turned away at the site, while others have only been caught after “less-able-to-lie convincingly co-workers” attempted to do the same.
“STOP. Just STOP,” the post read. The health department said that these doses are taken away from a person who is within the the current phase, and that it could have dire consequences for someone who is unable to get a vaccine.
“Be kind. Be honest. Be safe,” the post concludes.
As of February 1, Indiana is within Phase 1B, where Hoosiers 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and first responders are able to sign up and receive a vaccine.
For more information on Indiana’s vaccine rollout plan, visit the Indiana State Department of Health website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.