Exhibit honoring black aviators opens at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new exhibit at Bowman Field is honoring black aviators for their successes and overcoming adversity to become pioneers in the field.
As Black history month gets underway, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority wants to excite a new generation of aviators.
The exhibit is called “The Sky’s the Limit” to show young people there’s no ceiling to their abilities.
“Every journey has a starting point.” Those are the words people see when you first walk in, and that’s what this exhibit is trying to showcase.
For these men and women, there were no others like them. Change had to start somewhere.
Whether it’s Kentucky’s very own Willa Brown, the first black woman to get a pilot’s license in the U.S., or Guion Bluford, the first black man in space, the goal is to not just excite, but inspire more children of color to develop an interest in aviation and become pioneers in their own right.
Darrell Watson, with the Airport Authority, said Monday, as a white man, he will never experience what these men and women went through and it’s eye-opening to read about.
“I have a lot of privileges of just being who I am,” Watson said, “when I went to college and got my pilot’s license… and just look around here at these 14 organizations and men and women who achieved that, overcame adversity and really were plowing ahead and being successful.”
This exhibit is open seven days a week throughout February.
The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
