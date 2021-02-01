FBI arrests two Kentucky men in connection with U.S. Capitol siege

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection to the riot on US Capitol grounds January 6.
Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams, from Lexington, are facing charges of aiding and abetting, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia states that a witness, who had also entered the Capitol building January 6 as part of the incursion at the US Capitol, was being interviewed by the FBI on January 12 and said he had traveled with Crase and Williams together to DC.
The three arrived shortly after midnight on January 6 and stayed in a nearby hotel, where the witness had stated he became sick and did not participate in events at the Capitol.
Crase was later interviewed by agents in Lexington on January 14, where he confirmed the witness got sick and remained in the hotel. Crase later headed near the Washington Monument and met up with Williams to walk to the Capitol. The two continued to walk through barricades that had been knocked over, saying they did not see any police stopping people from getting closer to the building.
Both men entered the building, according to Crase, and said they did not participate in any violent or vandalism acts while inside, providing the FBI with pictures of the two men inside the building.
During the interview, Crase said to FBI agents “even though we didn’t participate in violence, I think it was dumb that we went in,” and “I was breaking the law by being in the Capitol building but it didn’t register with me.”
Williams was later interviewed by the FBI on January 18, where he confirmed he attended the “Stop the Steal Rally” in Washington DC and joined the protest inside the Capitol building. He told agents he had “no intentions of entering the Capitol building until everyone went inside,” describing the situation as a “herd mentality.”
In the interview, Williams confirmed he and Crase entered the Capitol building twice, referencing a video taken inside the first time around 2:30 p.m. Williams said in the video, he told Crase “if these people start fighting the cops and getting crazy, we’re leaving.” They left for a short time and came back in around 3 p.m., referencing another video taken in the Capitol building.
Williams surrendered the video to the FBI agents showing the footage of Crase and himself inside. When agents asked he felt he was doing anything wrong by being inside, Williams responded “to a degree,” and “we were a part of something, there’s cops here, they tried to stop us, they are not letting us in, but not fighting us.”
The complaint against the two men was filed on January 28, and had their first appearance in federal court on February 1.
So far, a total of seven Kentucky residents have been arrested by the FBI for their involvement in the US Capitol riot on January 6.
