FORECAST: Some sun expected for Groundhog Day on Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THURSDAY: Rain returns and it could end as snow Friday morning
- NEXT WEEK: Arctic blast with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.
Tuesday is Groundhog Day! Expect a day with some peeks of sunshine, possibly even becoming partly sunny at times. Highs will be well above freezing in the upper 30s with a brisk wind at times.
Tuesday night will be a partly cloudy affair with lows in the 20s for all, and even a few spots in the teens.
Expect another partly sunny day on Wednesday but more seasonable air will arrive, giving us highs in the 40s once again.
Rain chances ramp up on Thursday and may end with a few snow showers Friday. A better chance for snow appears with the Arctic front arriving over the weekend. Accumulations possible! Temperatures behind the front will be the coldest we’ve seen in years and will be even colder if we can get snow on the ground beforehand.
