Former LMPD officer convicted of child sex abuse asks for donations from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer now in federal prison for sexually abusing children in the department’s Explorer cadet program is seeking “donations.”
Kenneth Betts made the request on an inmate dating site, on which he also asked for legal help.
“When life gives you a lemon, turn it into lemonade,” Betts wrote. “That’s my motto in life, from overcoming cancer five years ago and my future after prison.”
Betts is serving a 15-year sentence after being convicted in both state and federal courts.
In the post, Betts calls himself “honest,” and a Christian, and stated that he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees while working full time.
“I am very excited and open-minded for the future,” he wrote.
Betts is one of three former LMPD officers who have now been convicted in the case that’s rattled LMPD for years.
Brandon Wood and Brad Schuhmann also were convicted.
The FBI’s case involves other members of LMPD and remains open.
