Gov. Beshear: New vaccination sites being announced as demand outpaces supply; 1,623 new cases of COVID Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky and the commonwealth’s vaccination rollout.
Beshear announced on Monday that the mask mandate has been extended for another thirty days.
“Absolutely critical that we all wear these,” Beshear said. “We’re going to be wearing these until enough people in the commonwealth have been vaccinated to where we can protect the most vulnerable.”
An extension has also been made for remote driver’s license and ID card renewal in Kentucky. The order applies for identification cards and licenses that have expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Mail-in options are not for REAL IDs, new licenses, commercial licenses or updating changed addresses.
The governor mentioned that on Sunday, the commonwealth had reported a third straight week of decreased weekly case reports. The commonwealth is continuing to see lower case numbers, positivity rates, and patients who are hospitalized with COVID.
“Thanks to your work and thanks to a lot of tough steps we had to take, thanks to the sacrifice and things we did November into December we have for the moment preserved our healthcare capacity,” Beshear said.
Beshear confirmed 1,623 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Monday. The total number of cases in the commonwealth is now reported at 364,507.
Positivity rate has increased from Sunday, now reporting at 8.85 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
An additional 35 deaths due to the virus have also been confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth to 3,780.
The governor mentioned that based on unique persons vaccinated and vaccines allocated, the commonwealth is still providing doses of the vaccine faster than the supply can come in from the federal government.
“We have three problems right now, supply, supply, supply,” Beshear said.
So far, 413,300 vaccine doses have been administered in the commonwealth so far.
New vaccination sites will be opening across Kentucky starting this upcoming week, with drive time and population density as the consideration for where new sites open up. A new site at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington will be opening tomorrow.
New announcements on upcoming sites will be provided in the days ahead.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,314
- Patients currently in ICU : 337
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 178
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 18 additional resident cases, 30 additional staff cases, 9 additional deaths
- K-12 School Update (since last week’s update) : 1,330 additional student cases, 563 additional staff cases, 6,886 new students quarantined, 911 new staff quarantined, 18 high school sports teams in quarantine
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
