Hardin County woman wins $1M on scratch off

A woman in Hardin County scratched her way to $1 million. (Source: Giorgio Trovato)
By Sarah Jackson | February 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 9:16 AM

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman in Hardin County scratched her way to $1 million.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won $1 million on a $20 Break Fort Knox lottery ticket.

“I looked at it and looked at it then I looked at the number to make sure it was right.  I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it was a shock,” the winner said.

The woman decided to take the lump sum of $778,000, receiving $552,380, after taxes, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Warren’s Vine Grove Food Mart. The store will receive $7,780 for selling the ticket.

