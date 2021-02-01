Hardin County woman wins $1M on scratch off

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman in Hardin County scratched her way to $1 million.
The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won $1 million on a $20 Break Fort Knox lottery ticket.
“I looked at it and looked at it then I looked at the number to make sure it was right. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it was a shock,” the winner said.
The woman decided to take the lump sum of $778,000, receiving $552,380, after taxes, according to lottery officials.
The winning ticket was sold at Warren’s Vine Grove Food Mart. The store will receive $7,780 for selling the ticket.
