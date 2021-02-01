Help with signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is helping you learn how to sign-up and get more information on the COVID-19 vaccine.
A new vaccine site at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital means another place for those in Louisville to get vaccinated.
There is one issue, however. A lot of people currently able to get their shots in both Kentucky and Indiana are having issues registering.
“This is a little different process than the typical appointment, where you have a little card on your fridge that says at 10 a.m., on this date, I go and get my vaccine,” Dr. Eric Yazel said.
Yazel is a Health Officer with the Clark County Health Department. He said local state governments recognized signing up for the COVID-19 is difficult for some, but the state has done everything possible to make it easier for you.
“When we get on one tier, we immediately start getting questions from the tier below on when do I get to go, when do I get to go,” Yazel said.
As of Monday, Indiana is now vaccinating people age 65 and up.
Here’s contact information for both Kentucky and Indiana on how to sign up for vaccines if you are eligible:
For those of you in Kentucky, you can visit Vaccine.Ky.gov, or call (855) 598-2246.
In Indiana your registration site is Coronavirus.In.gov, or call (800) 722-5725.
For both, your last leg would be to call the health department of the county that you live in.
And for those of you who are in later tiers, the websites listed also allows you to sign-up for email and or text alerts to let you know when it is your turn to register.
