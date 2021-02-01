JCPS given 100,000 masks for students amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of supplies were donated to schools in the Jefferson County Public Schools district on Monday to fight the spread of COVID.
Christopher 2X, a local activist with Game Changers, and his grandsons asked for donations for personal protective equipment to be donated to local JCPS students.
When schools resume in-person learning, these tools will provide a safe environment for students.
David White of Kyana Packaging Solutions donated over 100,000 masks and hand sanitizers to students at JCPS, seeing it as an opportunity to help the community during the pandemic.
The masks were much-needed, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told WAVE 3 News.
“We have 96,000 students in JCPS -- 96,000. We need to make sure that we have a mask for each student every day,” he explained, “and this means not only this year, but we believe students will be wearing masks at the start of next year as well. So, all these masks are going to make a huge difference in supporting kids.”
Nearly 150,000 masks have already been donated to the district, Pollio said.
