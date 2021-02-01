Johnson, Williamson lead Cards over Georgia Tech 74-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and Samuell Williamson had a career day, with 20 points and 18 rebounds as UofL (11-4, 6-3 ACC) beat Georgia Tech 74-58 in a rare Monday afternoon home game.
The game was rescheduled after being postponed from January 9, when Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4) was in a COVID pause.
Johnson scored 11 of the Cards first 13 points in the game. He hit a career-high six three-pointers in 11 attempts.
“I just did whatever I can to put us in the best position to win the game,” Johnson said.
Williamson put the Cards in front for good, following up his own miss to put UofL in front 27-25. They led 33-27 at the half.
Then he rebounded a Johnson miss in the paint and put it in to ignite a 10-0 UofL run early in the second half that put the game away.
“First of all it was fun, getting the win, bouncing back from the Clemson game,” Williamson said. “I think we played pretty well, we played a lot more physical than them. I think we won the battle on the glass.”
The Cards outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 56-39. Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.
“We get that type of production out of Sam that could really bode well for our team,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “I mean, not many guys get 18 rebounds that don’t play the power forward or center position.”
UofL is back in action on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Syracuse (10-5, 4-4).
Coach Mack will recap the Georgia Tech and Syracuse games and preview Saturdays match up at #18 #14 Virginia (11-3, 7-1) on Inside the Cards on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.