LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ken Baker is a Northern Kentucky native and joins the WAVE 3 News team after working for our sister station in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Ken first dipped his toes in news while working for Gray sister station WXIX in Cincinnati. It was then that he knew he wanted a career in journalism.
The next step in his career was as an anchor/reporter in Myrtle Beach. He’s covered a wide array of stories including Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm that brought high winds and flooding to the South Carolina coast. He also covered the highly controversial removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House.
Journalism is Ken’s passion. His greatest pride is telling the stories that matter most to you.
When not at work, he enjoys live music, exploring local eateries and traveling.
While Ken will miss his Sunday beach days, he’s over the moon to be back home telling your stories.
If you have any story ideas, please email Ken at Ken.Baker@wave3.com.
