Man charged after officer dragged from vehicle in West Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after an officer was dragged from a vehicle during a traffic stop in West Buechel.
Marcus Blake Rigney-Linton was charged after an officer was dragged in the 2100 block of Bashford Manor Lane on Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. John Bradley said.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the officer was called to a traffic stop around 11 a.m. The officer approached the stopped vehicle and police said the driver did not comply with the officer’s commands.
Mitchell said the officer was then hit by the vehicle and dragged about 30 feet by the suspect’s vehicle. The two men, the driver and a single passenger, then drove away.
The officer was sent to University Hospital with minor injuries.
Rigney-Linton was charged with assault, fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is continuing to investigate the situation.
