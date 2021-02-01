Man dies following shooting on Buechel Bypass

A shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Buechel Bypass on Jan. 28. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | February 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 12:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot on Buechel Bypass has been identified.

Ramone Grundy, 41, was shot on Buechel Bypass, near Hikes Lane, around 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Grundy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Jan. 31.

LMPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

