’People are just good’: Jacob Stover’s parents blown away by community support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 22 days since Shawn and Melissa Stover have seen their son Jacob.
The days have been filled with emotions, as the couple searches the Ohio River for clues to his location.
“Well, three weeks have felt like an eternity,” Shawn Stover said. “We’ve done a lot. We’ve covered a lot. We’ve re-covered a lot of areas. The Ohio is a big place. The Ohio River is a big, big river and the shores are always changing.”
Jacob Stover was 16 years old with a passion for fishing, a passion that led him to the Ohio River on January 10. The kayak he used that day has since been recovered along the banks of the river.
A WAVE 3 News Skytrack camera spotted Stover spinning in the river shortly before his disappearance.
Since that day, hundreds of people, including strangers, have helped the Stovers search for their son.
On January 21, Louisville Metro Police, other law enforcement entities and an independent search team from Wisconsin joined the search.
Last weekend, the Stovers created flyers showing their son’s face and belongings on them, circulating them to homes and businesses along the Falls of the Ohio, reaching as far as Evansville, Indiana.
“We just want to bring our son back, and I think that’s what people see and they just want to help us out,” Shawn Stover said. “And, if I was on the other side of the coin, I’d do the exact same thing. So, we really, really appreciate everything everyone has done.”
The Stovers say the support has been unexpected, but has given them a reason to smile during the hardest time of their lives.
“People are just good,” the Stovers said. “They’re just good. It’s compassion. It is. There is that compassion and that good-heartedness out there for people that just want to help.”
For the most up-to-date information on the ongoing search, including how to get involved, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.