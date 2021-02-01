UK at #18 Missouri rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 pm

(WAVE) - The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program went into a 48 hour COVID pause on Friday.
This afternoon UK announced that their game at #18 Missouri (11-3, 4-3 SEC), scheduled for Tuesday night at 9 pm, will now be played on Wednesday at 7 pm, and will be televised on ESPN2.
The Cats game against #5 Texas (11-3) was canceled. It was part of the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.
Kentucky (5-10, 4-4) is scheduled to host #11 Tennessee (12-3, 5-3) on Saturday at 8 pm.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.