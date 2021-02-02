BBB issues warning against posting COVID-19 vaccination card

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Better Business Bureau issued a warning against something you have probably seen on social media.
The BBB said people should not share photos of their COVID-19 vaccination cards online.
Sharing the card makes people vulnerable to identity theft and can help others create fake cards, according to BBB officials.
The BBB listed the following recommendations:
- Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.
- Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.
- Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.
Scams have already been reported in Great Britain and BBB officials said it’s only a matter of time before it happens in the United States and Canada.
