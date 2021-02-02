Board finds LMPD’s new chief violated numerous ordinances while firing 2 Atlanta officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A board in Atlanta has delivered a blow to new LMPD Chief Erika Shields, stating she violated numerous city and police policies when she fired two officers without due process.
The two Atlanta police officers got their jobs back Monday after being involved in a controversial tasing incident involving two college students last year.
According to records, officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter were fired the day after the incident, then questioned without being allowed legal representation, a violation of the law. The documents also state the department did not give the officers the required notices prior to their terminations.
In a Civil Service Board hearing about the incident in January, the day after Shields was introduced as LMPD’s new chief, Shields acknowledged the officers did not have their attorneys present, but were questioned anyway.
Gardner and Streeter both were charged with excessive force.
The incident was captured on several videos. It showed the moments when a driver argued with an officer about the arrest of a friend during protests. The people in the vehicle were out past curfew by 40 minutes, the attorney for the officers said. As the man slowly continued to drive, another officer was heard yelling, “gun, gun, gun.”
The two people in the car, college students Taniya Pilgrim and Messiah Young, were pulled out of the vehicle and tased. The officers said they tased them because they feared for their lives, believing they were armed. No gun was found in the vehicle.
The incident led to further unrest in Atlanta, at a time last year when the city was already in the middle of protests related to social injustice.
Gardner had worked with APD for 23 years, while Street had served 17 years on the force.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to Shields for comment and is awaiting her response.
This story will be updated.
