Cats return from COVID pause, prepare for trip to #18 Missouri on Wednesday

“I can promise you we won’t opt out, that’s not what I would do,” Calipari said. “The second that I would tell you, that, if the best teams in conferences opt out, the NCAA probably would come back and say, you know, we’re not, your winner is not going to be an automatic bid, and so why wouldn’t we do it every year? The top four or five teams in our league, just say, we’re opting out of the tournament, so that we get one more team in. I think that either we’ll all play or there will be a reason, and the reason would be the safety of the players and the coaches, that we wouldn’t play.”