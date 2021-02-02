Coronavirus pandemic changes 2020 tax filing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Filing your 2020 taxes could be tricky this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Questions about unemployment, working from home, and stimulus payments have left Americans wondering how this will impact any refund they may be owed.
Stimulus payments are not taxable, but you do need to account for the cash. If you think you have been short-changed, it’s possible the IRS doesn’t know about life changes, like a new child or a significant decrease in income.
If there’s another round of stimulus checks, and you’re on the threshold of the cutoff, tax experts say they believe you should wait to file your 2020 taxes.
Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said, for example, if you made $75,000 to $87,000 last year, under the last Stimulus Act, you would receive some sort of check.
The government bases it off your most recent IRS tax filing. Let’s say you made $90,000 in 2020, this would bump you up and you would receive no stimulus check.
“That’s the only drawback to filing early if you are in the category,” Dale said. “If you’re not in that category, don’t worry about it. Go head and file, especially if you’re getting a tax refund.”
For those who picked up a second job, you could owe more.
“If you’re a gig worker, the income that you’re earning is taxable and you’re responsible for paying those taxes,” H&R Block tax expert Kathy Pickering told NBC News.
Full-time employees working from home cannot deduct their home offices.
”If you’re an employee of a company, you aren’t eligible to take the home office deduction or any of those unreimbursed business expenses,” Pickering said.
Taxpayers still have time to organize a plan. The IRS will start accepting tax returns on Feb. 12.
