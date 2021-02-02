COVID in Kentuckiana: Variants, vaccines and the risk of another surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Kentucky and Indiana, COVID cases and positivity rates are on the decline. However, new COVID variants and the path to herd immunity may lead to another surge of hospitalizations and deaths, according to Baptist Health’s chief medical officer.
“We look at our numbers every day, and Kentucky is in a great decrease right now,” Anderson said.
For the downward trend to last, he said it’s a race against time.
“[We] get through February, get through March, then spring break. Then it’s getting warmer. Everyone is going to want to get out,” he said. “If we don’t have our vaccine numbers up, which is a whole thing of supplies, that could be another surge.”
Anderson said he and health officials nationwide have their eyes set on two new COVID variants, which could make things more complicated as time moves on.
The vaccines out right now are believed to protect people against the new UK variant strain and are about 75% effective against the South African strain.
Dr. Tom Harris, the Floyd County Health Department officer, said people are getting sick with the latter variant, but not enough to be sent to the hospital.
Still, he said it’s important for the public to take the spread of the new strains seriously, or else the county could be back to square one: more hospitalizations and more deaths.
“As much as we talk about transmission, the most important thing is morbidity and mortality of any disease,” Dr. Paul Schultz, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at Norton Healthcare, told WAVE 3 News.
In Indiana, government health websites are loaded with graphs showing highs and lows in Floyd and Clark counties. The numbers show a peak during high traveling weekends and holidays.
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department reported the fourth consecutive week of a downward trend for COVID in terms of new cases. He also said hospitalizations are down for the first time since Nov. 1.
Nonetheless, in Kentucky or Indiana, doctors said despite a vaccine making its way through the communities, the virus is on the move, too.
“We may have reached a steady state waiting on something to change, hopefully that change is more vaccinations and less cases,” Schultz said.
To date, Kentucky recorded the state’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began at the start of January when it hit 12%. The rate stands at 8.8% as of Feb. 1.
In Indiana, the positivity rate is down to 8.3% from 24.4% in December, the highest the state had seen since last March.
