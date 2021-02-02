COVID-19 numbers down for third straight week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline in the city of Louisville. As those numbers continue to decline, health care officials in the city are putting an even stronger focus on making vaccinations more accessible.
It has now been three straight weeks of a decline in weekly positive cases. Hospitals are seeing another positive trend, like over at UofL.
“We dropped below 100 patients in-house across the system as of Friday of last week for the first time since Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Jason Smith, UofL Health Chief Medical Officer.
At other hospitals in the city, hospitalizations have seemingly plateaued as well. The goal now for UofL, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health, as well as the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness, is to make vaccination appointments easier to get and easier to manage.
UofL has added a vaccination site Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with plans for one more at UofL South. Louisville Metro remains focused on Broadbent Arena, where there’s been nearly 17,000 people vaccinated. They’re also now starting to see their first large volume of patients receiving their second dose of the vaccine.
The LouVax site is now working with a new electronic system to make it easier to handle appointments.
“There will come a day when there will be a public portal for scheduling appointments, similar to our hospital colleagues,” said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Metro Health and Wellness Associate Medical Director. “At this moment, that is not yet open, but folks who are scheduled for appointments are getting emails with QR codes, things like that that.”
If you have questions for local health officials, Dr. Sarah Moyer, the Chief Health Strategist, says anybody can talk to an expert.
“All my friends and family constantly reach out to me and ask for advice,” Moyer said, “and you all have the same ability to call our Lou Health line.”
The number for the Health line is 502-912-8598.
Health officials are still urging people to mask up and social distance, even after receiving a vaccine.
