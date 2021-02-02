FORECAST: Milder Wednesday & Thursday, then colder

- THURSDAY: Wind and rain likely
- WEEKEND: Snow likely, some accumulation possible - very cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.
We’ll warm back closer to normal Wednesday afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.
We’ll see clouds increase Wednesday night, which will help keep low temperatures from falling into the teens in more rural areas.
Closer to the city center, we’ll have upper 20s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be the warmest of the next 10 days.
Rain enters into the picture by Thursday evening, perhaps accompanied by some gusty winds at times.
Arctic air on the move will arrive this weekend. Cold air will squeeze out any moisture in the atmosphere as it compresses. This will deliver snow showers with some accumulation possible Saturday and Sunday.
The bigger issue may be the cold with highs in the 20s and lows not far from zero by Monday morning. Brrr!!
