‘He ran me over and took off’: Two cars allegedly stolen from Louisville man in one weekend

A Louisville man who said both of his family cars were stolen on the same weekend is recovering mentally and physically.
Chris Byrdwell said he was hit by his own car while a thief made off with it on Friday morning in a gas station parking lot.
Byrdwell told WAVE 3 News that just minutes prior, there were no other cars in the Thorntons parking lot at the corner of South 3rd Street and West Southern Heights Avenue. He had pulled in for a quick trip inside the store Friday morning, driving his Hyundai Sonata.
“When I pulled in, there was nobody here, so I knew I had to get one thing, get right back out. So, I left my car running and walked right into the gas station,” he said.
Byrdwell explained that minutes later, as he was leaving the store, he noticed that the driver’s side door was closing. Someone he didn’t know was inside his car.
“I went to grab his arms, pulled the door open, and grabbed his arms,” he explained. “When I grabbed his arms, I didn’t already know he had it in drive. So, when I’m grabbing his arms, he takes off and takes me with him and takes me about 30 feet about to this area, and he ran me over and took off.”
Byrdwell said that he had no choice but to walk home even though he was disoriented from his own car hitting him, and in pain from the leg injury he sustained during the theft.
Less than 48 hours later, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Byrdwell suffered another blow: he said his Ford Explorer was stolen from his family’s driveway. The theft was caught on surveillance video.
Byrdwell said he’d been distracted the day before and most likely forgot to lock his SUV before going to sleep.
“We got home that day around 4:00. My mom was here watching our children, and there was a shooting right across the street from us,” he explained. “So, we parked our other car, and my wife and I are usually diligent about locking it, but in that kind of crazy situation I guess we didn’t lock the car.”
Byrdwell said Louisville Metro Police Department officers have since found his family’s Ford Explorer, and he is hoping their Hyundai Sonata will be found soon.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
