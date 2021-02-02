JCPS bus driver terminated after allegedly refusing to wear mask inside school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver has been fired after allegedly breaking mask protocol and refusing to wear a mask inside of an elementary school building, according to termination papers.
Shavonda Offutt was informed through a letter from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on January 8, informing her of her employment termination based on multiple reported incidents showing “neglect of duty, insubordination, misconduct and other grounds.”
According to the letter, Offutt was suspended by a supervisor after an incident December 11 where she was not wearing a mask while inside the Sanders Elementary School building. When asked to place a mask on, Offutt refused, and was later told by an assistant coordinator to do so after the school called the compound to report it.
Offutt was also seen by personnel walking into the cafeteria “forcefully coughing and laughing” without her mask on.
Upon meeting with a manager and Union representative on December 16, Offutt claimed that she had her mask on with the exception while she was eating and had dropped her mask on the ground. She claimed she did not put the mask back on because it was dirty, and the coughing incident was due to choking on a candy, according to the letter.
JCPS employees are required to wear a mask at work any time they are around people, according to COVID-19 guidance from the school district.
The school district also listed additional disciplinary charges filed for Offutt back in 2019 for absences and tardiness.
Offutt was placed on indefinite suspension without pay on December 21, and her supervisor recommended her termination on January 5 due to her “lack of concern for policies and procedures” following a review with Personnel Services.
