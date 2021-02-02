Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell tests positive for COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office has announced that Attorney Mike O’Connell has tested positive for COVID-19.
O’Connell was tested after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms Sunday, according to an email from the attorney’s office. He will be quarantining and working from home for the next 10 to 14 days. O’Connell has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’ve had some muscle aches and weakness but felt well enough to join from home two video meetings this afternoon,” O’Connell said. “This is just the latest example that the virus can reach anyone, even those taking special care to be safe.
The attorney’s office said O’Connell will be working with the local health department to help trace those whom he was in close contact with over the past few days. His personal office and areas nearby were also professionally sanitized Monday morning, as the office continues to follow all health guidance on face coverings, social distancing, and sanitization.
“To everyone in Louisville, please mask up all the time and get the vaccine when it’s your turn,” O’Connell said. “Working together is the only way we can beat this thing.”
