Land where water tower was located to be auctioned

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former water tower location will be auctioned off.
The 1.26 acre property, where the former Zoneton Water Tower was located, will be auctioned online.
The land, recorded as lots 14 and 15 of Lake Columbia Estates, is residentially zoned and features two lots that can be sold either individually or together.
“Once the bid or bids exceeds the total of $20,000, the properties are guaranteed to sell,” auctioneer Bill Menish said. “And we have a 2020 appraisal that values the land at more than double that figure making this a great buying opportunity.”
Bidding will begin on Feb. 23. The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.
