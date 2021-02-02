Man sent to hospital after shooting near UofL dormitories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot near the University of Louisville Tuesday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of South 4th Street and Unity Place on reports of a shooting.
Police arrived and found one man at the location who had been shot. He was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Currently there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
