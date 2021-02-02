4 NC State beats #1 UofL 74-60, handing Cards first loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #4 NC State used a 7-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take control and hand #1 UofL it’s first loss of the season. The final was 74-60 Wolfpack.
Dana Evans led the Cards with 29 points, but was only UofL player in double figures.
“Our non-conference schedule, we had some great games lined up to play and unfortunately we weren’t able to play them due to COVID and other factors, so this was really one of the toughest that we’ve had and Dana is truly the only one that’s really been in these situations,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “The others are going to learn from it. Olivia Cochran, Haley are freshmen, Kianna Smith, they’re all gonna get better. They’re all gonna learn from pressure games where shots do matter.”
An Evans three got the Cards within 47-44 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter, but the Pack responded with a 9-0 run covering the end of the third and beginning of the fourth.
When the Cards did mount any kind of run, NC State answered.
Kianna Smith hit a three with 1:20 left to get UofL within 69-60, but Elissa Cunane with a lay up and threat was over.
UofL shot just 38% from the field and NC State won the rebounding battle 44-29.
The Cards fall to 16-1, 9-1 in the ACC. NC State improves to 12-1, 7-1 in the league.
UofL visits Boston College (5-7, 1-7) on Thursday at 8 pm on the ACC Network.
