New veteran focused program at Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A military ready campus, increasing veteran enrollment, completion and retention. That’s the environment Bellarmine University said it will create with nearly $390,000 in grant money.
The university is forming The Center for Excellence for Veteran Student Success. The center, the only one of its kind at a private school in the region, will expand comradery and mentorship, make specific curriculum and tailored support for veteran students like Meeka McWilliams.
Williams left school to join the military. She said it was the hardest decision returning to college after being away for more than 20 years. She was continuously denied by schools, Bellarmine embraced her.
“It sets the tone that there are no limits because coming out of the military a lot of times you get set in the mindset that you’re only capable of one thing,” McWilliams said. “When a University like Bellarmine says no you’re capable of so much more, it sets a tone of you first believing in yourself that you’re capable of so much more then others start believing in you.”
McWilliams said other schools told her she’s been away too long, her military experience wouldn’t translate and she wouldn’t be able to adjust. McWilliams said her path to educational success started on a positive course at Bellarmine. Bellarmine currently has 130 veteran affiliated students, 60 are veterans.
The school said the grant from the U.S. Department of Education will stretch over three years and will increase enrollment by 30 percent.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.