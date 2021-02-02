Officer in LMPD Explorer case lied under oath, attorneys claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of several underage victims sexually abused by former LMPD officers in the department’s youth Explorer program is asking for the case against her perpetrator to remain open after discovering the officer lied under oath.
In November 2020, that former officer, Brad Schuhman, was convicted of civil rights violations for sexual assaulting an underage Explorer.
According to new court documents filed in January, attorneys for Schuhmann’s victim state that he lied under oath during depositions; however, he was never charged for perjury.
“It’s very frustrating,” the victim’s attorney, Lindsay Cordes, told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters. “We feel that it was very unfair the fact that he said things in his deposition that were clearly contradictory to what he ultimately said in his guilty plea.”
The document states Schuhmann denied any inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while acting as an advisor of the LMPD Explorer program or exchanging messages of a sexual nature.
The attorneys are asking a judge to permit Schuhmann to be interviewed again concerning the sexual abuse that he has denied.
“He said some things in his deposition that we feel were very hurtful to our client discredited a lot of her story. So, we feel it’s only fair now that we re-open his deposition,” Cordes said.
Schuhman is the third LMPD officer to be convicted of sexual abuse related charges and one of seven who were under investigation.
LMPD’s internal policy investigation began in 2013 when allegations surfaced against Kenneth Betts, the former supervisor of the Explorer program, but that investigation was closed “by exception” by former Chief Steve Conrad after allowing Betts to resign.
According to records, Conrad’s own staff advised against simply closing the case.
The department did not open a criminal investigation into the sexual abuse until those claims became public through the media. It’s been more than four years since then.
The FBI later opened their own case, which resulted in the conviction of Betts, Schuhmann, and Brandon Wood. The FBI’s investigation is still ongoing.
Despite the state and federal convictions, the civil lawsuit remains unresolved.
The attorneys for the victims are still waiting for hundreds of pages of investigative files that LMPD claimed were “misplaced.”
Cordes asked the new LMPD Chief Erika Shields for help in moving the process along and making things truly transparent.
“We have a new chief coming in saying that we have problems in this program. We need to fix it,” Cordes said. “Here’s a perfect example of something that’s been going on for four years.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.