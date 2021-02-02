Quellor clinical study underway to lessen COVID-19 symptoms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new drug is being studied in our area to help dramatically reduce the symptoms of COVID-19.
That drug is called Quellor. INmune BIO said if its drug is approved by the FDA, it would reduce symptoms of COVID-19 down to symptoms similar to a common cold.
Doctors at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital are currently accepting patients 65 and up to be a part of the clinical study.
“It’s a one-shot deal,” INmune Bio Chief Executive Officer and acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. RJ Tesi said. “You get one injection. It’s kind of like getting a vaccination and hopefully you’ll be able to go home in a day or so.”
Researchers said Quellor works by helping to stop excessive inflammation and blood clotting, which happens when someone gets a serious case of COVID-19.
“Eighty percent of people who get COVID-19 are able to stay out of the hospital,” Tesi said. “When you get sick enough to go to the hospital, it is this Cytokine Storm that causes lots of inflammation that is uncontrolled, which is making you sick.”
If you are interested, you can go to the hospital and asked to be enrolled in the study. Click here for more information.
The study lasts 40 days. Doctors will monitor you from home. The hope is that COVID patients’ symptoms will be lessened.
To be considered for the study, you must have had the virus within the last 28 days, be considered high-risk and over 65.
“The pharma community, the medical community, the public and government need to work together if we are going to beat this thing,” Tesi said.
The company said the goal is to get 100 people enrolled into the trial.
That study is now in Phase 2. Once complete, the findings will be given to the FDA. If approved, it will move on to Phase 3.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.