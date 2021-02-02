Rihanna calls out Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pop star Rihanna is not happy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, calling out the Republican state official on social media in the name of Breonna Taylor.
Rihanna issued a message to Cameron on Twitter Monday morning by retweeting a video he made in honor of Black History Month. In it, the attorney general urged Americans in his video to “take the time to remember and celebrate the contributions Black men and women have made to our Commonwealth and to our nation.”
Cameron also made note of himself being the first Black attorney general of Kentucky.
“Sup n****? #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor,” she wrote in her retweet of the post.
Rihanna’s social media comment comes months after Cameron announced in September that none of the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death would be charged with murder or in direct connection to her death at all.
Taylor was killed in March 2020 as officers tried to serve a no-knock warrant at her west Louisville apartment. Her boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, admitted to shooting at officers who burst into Taylor’s apartment when the two did not answer the door.
Walker told investigators later he thought the officers were intruders.
A shootout then occurred, with Taylor being shot and killed in the crossfire. Walker was not injured.
The only officer charged in relation to the incident, Cameron announced last September, was former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment.
Rihanna also shared a direct message on social media aimed at Cameron following the announcement of the Taylor case findings. Billboard reported the singer wrote on Twitter “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @danieljaycameron,” underneath an image of a protest sign that read “A cop shot a Black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”
