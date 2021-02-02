Shooting victim who died at Shively Thorntons identified by officials

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and later died after being taken to a Thorntons for assistance Saturday morning has been identified by officials.
James Russell, 45, from Louisville, died due to his injuries sustained from a shooting Saturday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.
Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Shively Police responded to the Thorntons at 4520 Dixie Highway where a person who was shot was located, Sergeant Patrick Allen of Shively PD confirmed.
The victim, later identified as Russell, was found by officers inside of a vehicle, where another male had driven him to the location for help. Russell was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later discovered through investigation that the initial shooting occurred in a parking lot adjoining businesses between 2822 and 2824 South 7th Street. The businesses on the lot were closed at the time of shooting, according to police.
The case remains under investigation by Shively Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181, or call the Shively PD tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.