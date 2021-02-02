SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Some more of the snow will melt away slowly today with the sunshine and brief visit above the freezing mark.
If that doesn’t take care of it, the rain on Thursday will. That system will have the rain, strong wind gusts, and perhaps a touch of snow at the end by early Friday.
It is the weekend Arctic front and southern system will rule map this weekend. While the interaction between the two is in question, some light snow does appear to be on the table along with some very cold air. As with any Arctic Blasts, there are finer details that have to be sorted out when we get closer such as snowfall, sky condition and wind speeds.
Just plan for a very cold setup for the weekend into early next week.
We will keep adjusting the WAVE 3 Weather App as more data comes in.
