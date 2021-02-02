Two killed, one injured at Bells Lane near I-264, Metrosafe says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were shot and killed and one person injured near the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police were called to the area of 3900 Bells Lane exit on reports of a shooting around 6 p.m., according to Metrosafe.
Metrosafe confirmed two people have died and one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries.
Officer Elizabeth Ruoff with LMPD asked for travelers to avoid the area due to an active crime scene investigation. The area will be shut down for an unknown period of time.
This story will be updated.
