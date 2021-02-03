ACC announces UofL at #14 Virginia on Saturday also postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ACC announced on Wednesday afternoon that along with postponing UofL’s game at Syracuse tonight, the Cards game at #14 Virginia, scheduled for Saturday, is also postponed.
According to the league and the university, the postponements follow a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing with in the UofL program.
The Cards have had five games postponed this season, home games against NC State (Dec. 16), Georgia Tech (Jan. 9) and Boston College (Jan. 30) along with the two road games this week. Only the NC State game was due to a UofL COVID issue.
Of the previous three, only the Georgia Tech game, has been rescheduled. The Yellow Jackets visited the Cards on Monday afternoon, a 74-58 UofL win.
The Cards (11-4, 6-3 ACC) are currently scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, February 10, hosting Pittsburgh (8-5, 4-4).
