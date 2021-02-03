Attorney fees to defend convicted officers in Explorer case surpass $800,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bill to defend the city and the officers accused in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse scandal has now topped $800,000, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The department’s Youth Explorer program has now been under investigation for four years. So far, three former LMPD officers -- Kenneth Betts, Brandon Wood and Brad Schuhmann -- have been convicted.
The updated bill is an increase of more than $300,000 since the last Troubleshooter investigation into the attorney expenses one year ago.
A settlement has not been reached in the federal civil lawsuit despite the aforementioned convictions.
The new bill comes as the city files a motion to have the Boy Scouts of America pay for any possible settlements or judgements.
In a motion filed in January, city attorneys argue LMPD’s Explorer Program was registered by Learning for Life, a subsidiary of Boy Scouts of America. That’s who they said covered the program through their insurance policies, and who the city should pay for the actions of the officers.
In the meantime, numerous victims will have to continue waiting, at the very least for their attorneys to receive hundreds of more documents and information the city has yet to turn over.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.