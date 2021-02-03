Beshear: 2,592 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the public on current efforts of the state against the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have significantly less virus than three weeks ago,” Beshear said.
The governor confirmed 2,592 new cases of the virus raised the total to 369,519 across the state.
“That is about 100 cases more than this time last week, but significantly less than the two weeks before,” he said.
The governor also reported that 51 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 3,863 Kentuckians. Seven of the newly reported deaths were attributed to people under the age of 60.
“January was rough. It was our worst month, and February is going to be tough, too,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate was 8.53%.
Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reminded those planning to watch the Super Bowl to keep any gatherings small and safe.
“If we take the eye off the ball, we can have more super spreader events,” Stack said.
He urged those wanting to watch the game to consider wearing masks at all times to prevent the spread of COVID or to watch the game virtually with friends and family.
Stack also took the time to address what a positive experience volunteers and vaccine recipients have had at statewide vaccination centers, pushing aside complaints that the process to get everyone their doses has been less than ideal.
“There’s a lot of wonderful stories out there,” the commissioner said. “What I hear about these people going to vaccine sites, there are smiles and happiness that hasn’t been seen in a while.”
Additional information, including lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of COVID infections by county, race and ethnicity can be viewed by clicking here. To browse all of the state’s recent daily reports, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.