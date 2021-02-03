Councilman questions Fischer’s role in scathing LMPD report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council member James Peden raised concerns about a newly published report about the Louisville Metro Police Department during a Public Safety Committee hearing Wednesday.
The 155-page report, sanctioned by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, cost taxpayers $1,400 per page.
Peden insisted that one thing was missing in the lengthy document: Mayor Fischer’s role in the condition of the police department.
Peden said Fischer is ultimately the leader of the department and pointed to the fact that Fischer kept former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in his position, despite two votes of no confidence and multiple scandals.
Conrad was the LMPD chief for most of Fischer’s tenure.
“He is the chief of the police department, and he is only mentioned three times, and one of those you gave him credit for something he didn’t even do,” Peden told Rob Davis of Hillard Heintz, the company paid to produce the report.
Peden said he wants a copy of any notes and other documents that did not make it into the report.
Davis told him he had to get that information from the city.
