Covington K-9 officer shot in line of duty dies

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington K-9 officer ‘Ernie’ died Friday after an incredible career.
Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders posted about Ernie on Facebook, calling him “one tough dog.”
Sanders wrote that throughout Ernie’s career, the K-9 put himself in the line of fire.
At one point, he even took two bullets so his partner, Specialist Michael V. Lusardi, would live.
Ernie was also seriously hurt in a drunk driving crash but survived and went back to work.
He helped find lost children and seizing hundreds of pounds of drugs, according to Sanders.
In October 2020, Ernie retired only to be diagnosed with cancer.
Ernie’s legacy will live on through “Ernie’s law,” which made it a felony to assault police K-9s.
