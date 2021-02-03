Father, 9-year-old daughter shot and killed near Bells Lane identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A father and daughter who were shot and killed Tuesday evening have been identified.
Larry Hall, 33, and Larea Hall, 9, died in the 3900 block of Bells Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. An 8-year-old was also injured in the shooting and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Louisville Metro police were called to the area on a report of the shooting around 6 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Interstate 264 and Bells Lane while officers investigated.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
