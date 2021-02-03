FORECAST: Clouds increase, wind & rain Thursday

- THURSDAY: Wind and rain likely
- WEEKEND: Snow showers possible
- NEXT WEEK: Arctic cold and a few snow chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.
The wind will remain light through Thursday morning. It will begin to rain midafternoon Thursday, accompanied by some gusty winds at times. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s before the rain arrives.
Around midnight, there will be a brief spurt of snow as the steady rain ends. At this point, we aren’t anticipating any major travel problems since winds up to 35 mph will help dry out the roads as the cold air crashes in behind the rain.
Although a few flurries are possible on Friday morning, we’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
The cold air arrives early to mid-next week with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average. With the cold air in place and an active pattern, we’ll have to keep an eye on possible wintry weather which could unfold across the Ohio Valley.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.