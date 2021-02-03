FORECAST: One more day dry before rain arrives Thursday

- THURSDAY: Rain with strong wind gusts over 30 mph at times into the evening
- WEEKEND: Snow showers possible with colder air flowing in
- NEXT WEEK: Arctic Blast likely with bitterly cold temperatures and a few snow chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds this morning will break up at times into the afternoon. This will keep temperatures on the cool side with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
We’ll see clouds increase Wednesday night, which will help keep low temperatures from falling into the teens in more rural areas. Closer to the city center we’ll have upper 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be the warmest of the next 10 days. Rain enters into the picture by Thursday evening, perhaps accompanied by some gusty winds at times. Cold air on the move will likely trail the precipitation.
Rain could end as a brief period of snow after midnight with little if any accumulation.
Rain will overspread the area by Thursday afternoon. In addition, expect wind gusts of 30-35 mph at times. The rain may end as snow Thursday night/Friday morning, but that wintry window looks very short for now.
