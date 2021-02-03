FORECAST: Wind & rain increasing Thursday

- WEEKEND: Snow showers possible
- NEXT WEEK: Arctic cold and a few snow chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to build across the region overnight as an area of low pressure moves across the central United States. Lows will fall into the 20s.
Rain chances increase during the afternoon Thursday with wind gusts 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will top out in the 40s, the warmest of the next 10 days or more. Rain chances continue through the evening hours.
As the precipitation comes to an end after midnight, a few snowflakes will be possible but should be of little consequence. Temperatures fall behind the front into the 20s again.
A few morning flurries Friday with some afternoon sunshine is possible with highs in the 30s.
The core of the cold air arrives early to mid next week with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average. With the cold air in place and an active pattern, we’ll need to watch for possible wintry weather scenarios that may unfold across the Ohio Valley.
