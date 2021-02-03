Hoosiers fall to #12 Illinois 75-71 in OT

(WAVE) - Another close loss for Indiana. The Hoosiers led #12 Illinois by six with five minutes left, but lost 75-71 in overtime.
Two Armaan Franklin free throws put IU in front 64-58 with 5:12 left. Illinois answered with eight straight Trent Frazier points. Frazier hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game and then, after getting fouled on a three, hit two of the three free throws to put Illinois in front 66-64.
Two Race Thompson free throws tied the game at 66, and then when Illinois went in front 68-66, Franklin drove the lane and finished in traffic with 30.5 seconds on the clock to even the score at 68.
Illinois got a great look from Kofi Cockburn in the paint with just over two seconds left, but it bounced off.
In the extra session, two Illini free throws put them in front 70-68, and then with 20.6 seconds left Andre Curbelo found Cockburn on the pick and roll and this time Cockburn slammed home two for a 72-68 Illinois lead.
Frazier led Illinois with 19. Cockburn added 16 and 10 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis paced IU with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Thompson had 18 and 8 boards.
The Hoosiers have lost three games in overtime, including a double overtime loss at Wisconsin.
They fall to 9-8, 4-6 in the Big Ten. Illinois improves to 12-5, 8-3.
Indiana hosts #8 Iowa (13-4, 7-3) on Sunday at 12 pm.
