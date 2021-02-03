JCPS to finish vaccinating teachers next week; future of in-person classes still uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During Tuesday night’s Jefferson County School Board meeting, Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer and Kentucky Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Dr. Connie White were asked various things from the effectiveness of the vaccines to the importance of ventilation in schools.
Moyer said the vaccine will change the game for schools.
“The vaccine is another preventative tool to add on to our toolkit,” she explained. “It is a very effective extra tool. So very excited teachers are able to get it.”
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said all employees who signed up should be vaccinated by the end of next week. They completed vaccinating elementary school educators and are in the middle of vaccinated middle school educators. Pollio said they will start with high school employees later this week and then central office staff and other staff will follow next week.
For the Moderna vaccine, the booster can be administered 28 days after the first dose. So, for JCPS employees, the booster could be administered as soon as Feb. 19 for some, as long as there are available doses.
“We are at the mercy of the federal government getting the booster in,” Pollio said. “Until we can guarantee the booster comes in, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to bring a start date to you because we have to know that booster is here, and once we get that information, we can bring that to you.”
Moyer said there have not been any super spreader events in schools in the Louisville area, as schools are following guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks. She said the majority of cases they have seen in schools have been sports teams and those who contract the virus outside of the classroom and then bring it back to the classroom.
“As long as we can do those CDC mitigation measures, I am expecting JCPS would be in the same boat as our private schools and what schools nationally have shown,” Moyer said.
JCPS Board of Education member James Craig also asked about health issues affecting children, outside of COVID, mainly mental health issues.
Moyer said that one of the main reasons the state ensured teachers were vaccinated quickly was because overdoses and homicides involving kids under 18 are on the rise.
“I think that is probably the number one reason why Kentucky decided to prioritize K-12 educators [for the vaccine] is looking at all that data and seeing how important schools have been for our community,” Moyer said. “We know it is affecting, we have the data to show it. I think it’s just another reason why COVID is just one part. As the director of the health department, you may see me only talking about COVID. But it’s not the only thing that keeps me up at night.”
The idea of COVID testing being available at schools at some point was also discussed during Tuesday’s session.
“At a minimum I would hope that with your partnerships with healthcare facilities and nurses you put in your schools, if symptomatic kids get to get tested, at a minimum it would help a lot,” Moyer said.
Pollio is expected to decide whether to reopen this school year in the next few weeks.
Watch the complete JCPS school board meeting from Tuesday below.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.