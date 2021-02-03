Lineman program allows people to start new career in 10 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get in and get out into a new career in just 10 weeks.
A new program in Louisville will train students to become line technicians in the utility industry.
When the weather is most severe, many of us cross our fingers hoping the power does not go out. If it does after rain, snow or ice, linemen get the call to leave the comfort of their home to work in the elements to get the power back up. They do the digging, looping and heavy lifting to make sure your power turns on when you flip the switch.
Twenty telephone poles broke the ground at Jefferson Community and Technical College Wednesday for its first Lineman Training Program.
Greg Lindsey started as a line tech and now oversees training for LG&E. He spent the first 14 years of his career tackling what the new students will learn in 10 weeks.
He said if he had the lineman program when he started it could have opened even more opportunities.
“It’s like a brotherhood of workers and it’s also very physically demanding,” Lindsey said. “You’re basically an industrial athlete. You have to keep your body in shape.”
The program states the field is considered high demand and high pay. A demand that keeps increasing with work from home and virtual school plans.
The program is $8,200 and $2,000 of it goes toward gear and equipment that people will need once you get a job.
Program organizers said the starting median pay is in the $55,000 range and can jump up to $100,000 after the first year in the field.
Lindsay said students will learn safety, climbing, how to loop wires and they will also learn the challenges.
“There are going to be days when you’re going to be sore but you have to push through,” Lindsey said. “Just like the real world if a storm comes you’re going to be tired.”
The college has eight employer partners on its advisory board including LG&E and Duke Energy and Pike Electric.
Scholarships are available and graduates earn a college certificate and enrollment includes their gear and CDL certification.
The program starts on March 1. There are 14 students per course and three cohorts a year.
