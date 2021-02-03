LMPD: Young girl, adult man killed, 8-year-old injured in shooting at Bells Lane near I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a young girl and an adult man were shot and killed, and another 8-year-old girl was injured near the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Bells Lane on reports of a shooting around 6 p.m., according to Metrosafe.
LMPD confirmed they found a juvenile girl and an adult man dead at the scene. An 8-year-old girl was also shot and taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Elizabeth Ruoff with LMPD asked for travelers to avoid the area due to an active crime scene investigation.
“It is incumbent upon all of us to make sure that all of us that this does not continue to happen,” LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. “So I’m pleading with the community for someone to speak up, and so we can stop this violence.”
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. There are currently no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
