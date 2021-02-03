Louisville man arrested after pursuit through several counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in the Warren County Regional Jail after a pursuit that started in Barren County and ended in Warren County.
Kentucky State Police says they were notified just before 9:00 a.m. that Barren County authorities were in pursuit of a suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Dewitt of Louisville.
Police say Dewitt stole a 2004 Chevrolet truck in Barren County.
Officials say the pursuit went on to the Cumberland Parkway and then on to Interstate 65 southbound where a tire deflation device was used with partial success.
Authorities say the stolen vehicle continued on to exit 28 where it went southbound on Louisville Road.
According to KSP, Dewitt hit a passenger car, and finally a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sergeant used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.
The truck came to a stop and Dewitt was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
Dewitt is charged by Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement with the following:
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree - Police Officer
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (motor vehicle)
- Reckless Driving
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
- Disregarding a Stop Sign
- Disregarding a Traffic Control Device
- No Operators License
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol
- Improper Passing
- Fugitive From Another State
- Service of Kentucky Warrant
Dewitt also faces pending charges from Barren County authorities.
